The Richfield Springs Pumpkin Stand with Homemade Halloween Heart

Those who venture from the Mohawk Valley to Cooperstown this fall may want to carve out some time to visit Scruff & Pup’s Pumpkin Stand in Richfield Springs – a pumpkin stand where the true spirit of Halloween is on full display.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Scruff & Pup’s is run by the LaBruzzo twins, Gino and Joe, self-proclaimed “Halloween enthusiasts.” Driving by, no one would disagree – the property is decorated with over a dozen handmade monsters and other bewitching décor.

All the monsters at Scruff & Pup’s are made using Papier-mâché – that time-honored building method you may remember from art class. But there’s nothing elementary about the craftsmanship behind these creatures. Joe says he gets his inspiration from sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury and the controversial children's book, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

“Each one takes about 10-12 hours. I frame it out, and then roughly structure it with wire and other stuff. I used to use PVC pipe, but this yea I started using tree branches. You get more of a twisted look.” -Joe LaBruzzo

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Scruff & Pup’s – named after two dogs the twins had when they were younger – feature a variety of decorative pumpkins, along with gourds and crafts for sale. The LaBruzzos credit their unique ideas to a genuine love of Halloween they say they’ve carried with them since youth.

"You get the true autumn experience up here. It's great.”

Scruff & Pup’s Pumpkin Stand is located at 3769 U.S. Highway 20 and is open now through the end of October.

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order:

5 Worst Things Kids Can Find in Their halloween Trick or Treat Bags