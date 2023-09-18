The Richfield Springs Pumpkin Stand with Homemade Halloween Heart
Those who venture from the Mohawk Valley to Cooperstown this fall may want to carve out some time to visit Scruff & Pup’s Pumpkin Stand in Richfield Springs – a pumpkin stand where the true spirit of Halloween is on full display.
Scruff & Pup’s is run by the LaBruzzo twins, Gino and Joe, self-proclaimed “Halloween enthusiasts.” Driving by, no one would disagree – the property is decorated with over a dozen handmade monsters and other bewitching décor.
All the monsters at Scruff & Pup’s are made using Papier-mâché – that time-honored building method you may remember from art class. But there’s nothing elementary about the craftsmanship behind these creatures. Joe says he gets his inspiration from sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury and the controversial children's book, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
“Each one takes about 10-12 hours. I frame it out, and then roughly structure it with wire and other stuff. I used to use PVC pipe, but this yea I started using tree branches. You get more of a twisted look.” -Joe LaBruzzo
Scruff & Pup’s – named after two dogs the twins had when they were younger – feature a variety of decorative pumpkins, along with gourds and crafts for sale. The LaBruzzos credit their unique ideas to a genuine love of Halloween they say they’ve carried with them since youth.
"You get the true autumn experience up here. It's great.”
Scruff & Pup’s Pumpkin Stand is located at 3769 U.S. Highway 20 and is open now through the end of October.