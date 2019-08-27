Restaurant Impossible Needs Your Help Filming in the Hudson Valley

Food Network's 'Restaurant Impossible' is set to film again in the Hudson Valley.

According to a press release, Food Network's 'Restaurant Impossible' is a show that travels around the U.S. to struggling restaurants and helps owners turn it around with a new menu and renovations. It's hosted by Chef Robert Irvine. He's challenged to turn a restaurant around in two days with only $10,000.

On September 10 and 11, 2019, they will be coming to a restaurant in Orange County of the Hudson Valley. The press release states that 'Restaurant Impossible' will be headed to Carmine’s Chianti Cow in Port Jervis. But to film the show, they're looking for your help.

'Restaurant Impossible' is looking for Hudson Valley residents to volunteer for filming segments and renovate. Specifically, they're looking for regional volunteers to help the design team renovate and redecorate the restaurant, according to the release. They're also looking for volunteers to dine in the restaurant when it re-opens at the conclusion of the show.

If you're interested in volunteering for renovations, you can email Restaurant Impossible at volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com. They're looking for any licensed or certified people in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, and decorating. They're always looking for contractors, electricians, plumbers, and upholsters' to donate their time but welcome all skill sets. To be a renovation volunteer, use the subject "1604 NY VOLUNTEER". Please email by Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. PST with your full name, email address, cell phone number, skill set and related profession. Renovation volunteer schedules are Tuesday, September 10, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Wednesday, September 11, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone who replies to volunteer is guaranteed a spot and confirmation emails will be sent the day before each day you intend on volunteering, according to the release.

To volunteer to dine in the restaurant at the grand re-opening on Wednesday, September 7 at 7 p.m., use the subject "1604 NY RESERVATIONS" and include your full name, email address, part size, cell phone number, and names of people in your party. Please email by Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 p.m. PST. People who are volunteering to dine will not have the cost of the meal covered by production and you will be responsible for paying your bill. They cannot accept any guests under the age of 8. This event is a first come first serve by email basis and they cannot guarantee everyone will get a table. If you are chosen, you will receive a confirmation email as the date approaches, according to the release.

