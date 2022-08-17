Going to REO Speedwagon at SPAC? Here’s What to Know Before the Show!

Going to REO Speedwagon at SPAC? Here&#8217;s What to Know Before the Show!

There have been many good shows at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in 2022 but, in my opinion, the best bang for your buck happens tonight at SPAC! 3 bands, all in one night!

Tonight's show will take us right back to the 1980's with some of the greatest Classic Rock songs of that decade! REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy make their way to Saratoga for the next stop on the Live & Unzoomed in 2022 Tour! If you plan on attending tonight's show, here's what to know before you go!

Whether it has been a couple of years or a couple of weeks since you attended your latest concert, each show seems to have unique guidelines, rules and timeline. If you are heading to SPAC this evening we want to make sure you have the info needed to plan ahead.

The weather in Saratoga looks to be overcast with the chance of showers through the evening.

Here is the timeline for the REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy show, according to the SPAC website.

  • 12:00 Noon - Box Office open
  • 4PM - Parking Lots open
  • 5:30PM - Gates to venue open
  • 7PM - Loverboy
  • 8PM - Styx
  • 9:35PM - REO Speedwagon
  • 9:00PM - Box Office Closes
  • 10:50PM - Show is over

There is a Clear Bag Policy for tonight's show at SPAC. The venue allows clear plastic, vinyl or PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” and/or small clutch bags (4.5”x 6.5”). No other bags of any type will be allowed.

Here are a few other items to keep in mind tonight at SPAC.

  • No COVID restrictions
  • This is a CASHLESS venue. Be sure to have a credit or debit card.
  • For a complete list of Do's and Don'ts, click HERE

