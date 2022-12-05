Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Central New York Concert with Special Guests
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing the heat to the JMA Dome in Syracuse next spring, along with special guests The Strokes. The newly announced concert dates are a continuation of the band's massive 2023 international stadium tour.
The legendary funk rock group will play Syracuse on Friday, April 14th.
Artist pre-sale is December 6th at 12pm, with general on-sale December 9th at 10am. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.
Below is the full itinerary for the Red Hot Chili Peppers' newly announced 2023 dates:
- MARCH 29 - VANCOUVER, BC (w/ special guests City and Colour and King Princess)
- APRIL 01- LAS VEGAS, NV (w/ special guests St. Vincent and King Princess)
- APRIL 06 - FARGO, ND (w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess)
- APRIL 08 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN (w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess)
- APRIL 14 - SYRACUSE, NY (w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess)
- MAY 12 - SAN DIEGO, CA (w/ special guests The Mars Volta and Thundercat)
- MAY 14 - PHOENIX, AZ (w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat)
- MAY 17 - SAN ANTONIO, TX (w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat)
- MAY 19 - GULF SHORES, AL (festival date)
- MAY 25 - HOUSTON, TX (w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat)
- JUNE 18 - LANDGRAAF, NL (festival date)
- JUNE 21 - WARSAW, PL (w/ special guest Iggy Pop)
- JUNE 24 - ODENSE, DK (festival date)
- JUNE 26 - MANNHEIM, DE (w/ special gust Iggy Pop)
- JUNE 30 - WERCTHER, BE (festival date)
- JULY 02 - MILAN, IT (festival date)
- JULY 06 - LISBON, PT (festival date)
- JULY 08 - MADRID, ES (festival date)
- JULY 11 - LYON, FR (w/ special guests Iggy Pop and King Princess)
- JULY 14 - VIENNA, AT (w/ special guests Iggy Pop and King Princess)
- JULY 17 - CARHAIX PLOUGUER, FRG (festival date)
- JULY 21 - LONDON, UK (w/ special guests The Roots and King Princess)
- JULY 23 - GLASCOW, UK (w/ special guests The Roots and King Princess)
