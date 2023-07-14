Foghat Taking the ‘Slow Ride’ to Syracuse, Joins 2023 NYS State Fair Lineup

Despite opening day less than two months away, the great New York State Fair continues to add some major players to its 2023 concert lineup.

Multi-platinum-selling recording artists Foghat will take the stage on the Fair's last day, Monday (Labor Day), September 4th, at 4:00pm at Chevy Court.

First formed in England in 1971, Foghat has undergone several lineup changes over the years, but its current incarnation still features original drummer and founding member Roger Earl.

Known for their bluesy and boogie rock sound, Foghat achieved commercial success throughout the '70s with several hit songs like "Slow Ride" and "Fool for the City."

"Slow Ride" in particular has become a timeless rock anthem that's been used countless times in various movies, TV shows and commercials, including Family Guy, The Office and Dazed and Confused.

Foghat is known for their dynamic live performances that sometimes includes extended jam sessions, showcasing their technical ability and improvisational skills. The band enjoys a strong, dedicated fanbase and have seen a resurgence in popularity with new generations discovering their music through various platforms and continued airplay on classic rock stations.

In addition to Foghat, other classic rock acts set to take the stage at the New York State Fair in 2023 include Quiet Riot, Bret Michaels of Poison, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, REO Speedwagon, Ann Wilson of Heart, and Skid Row.

As always with New York State Fair concerts, admission is free with the price of a fair ticket.

