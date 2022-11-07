Do you have Powerball fever? The jackpot has reached new record levels with the cash payout at almost a billion bucks!

No one hit the big $1.6 billion Powerball for the Saturday, November 5th drawing. So Monday's jackpot is now the highest in history.

The winning numbers for Saturday, November 5 were:

69, 53, 45, 56, 28, + 20

There may have been no big winner but 16 lucky lottery players raked in $1 million, including one in New York. The winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes for Less in Newburgh. The same place a million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold just days before for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing.

Record Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball for Monday, November 7 has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion. The lump sum cash prize is $929.1 million, making it the largest lottery jackpot in history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.9 Billion (Est) - Nov 7, 2022

2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Odds of Winning

What are your odds of winning the jackpot worth nearly $2 billion? You probably have a better chance of becoming the U.S. President.

If you played only one set of numbers, your chances of winning would be about 1 in 292,201,338. The odds are better for hitting one of the lesser prizes. It's only 1 in 11,688,054 to become a millionaire.

You can't win if you don't play.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

