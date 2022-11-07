Powerball Jackpot at Historic Level! New Yorker Wins $1M in Last Drawing

Powerball Jackpot at Historic Level! New Yorker Wins $1M in Last Drawing

Dave Wheeler/TSM

Do you have Powerball fever? The jackpot has reached new record levels with the cash payout at almost a billion bucks!

No one hit the big $1.6 billion Powerball for the Saturday, November 5th drawing. So Monday's jackpot is now the highest in history.

The winning numbers for Saturday, November 5 were:

69, 53, 45, 56, 28, + 20

There may have been no big winner but 16 lucky lottery players raked in $1 million, including one in New York. The winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes for Less in Newburgh. The same place a million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold just days before for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing.

Record Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball for Monday, November 7 has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion. The lump sum cash prize is $929.1 million, making it the largest lottery jackpot in history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.9 Billion (Est) - Nov 7, 2022
2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI
9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

Odds of Winning

What are your odds of winning the jackpot worth nearly $2 billion? You probably have a better chance of becoming the U.S. President.

If you played only one set of numbers, your chances of winning would be about 1 in 292,201,338. The odds are better for hitting one of the lesser prizes. It's only 1 in 11,688,054 to become a millionaire.

You can't win if you don't play.

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets

These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.

How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery

Whether you've recently won the lottery (or are planning to!), there are some things you should do right away to protect not only yourself but also your money. 
Filed Under: new york lottery, powerball
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR