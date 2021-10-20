Whether you're in Syracuse, Rome, Utica or anywhere in between - you've got options when it comes to food trucks.

We asked you the question: what are some great food trucks that need to be highlighted? The gallery below consists of our most popular responses.

Before reading, please note that this is not all of the food trucks that exist in the area, simply an A to Z list of just a few. If you'd like to see a larger list, you can visit 315 Food Truck Finder Facebook group.

From A to Z: Delicious Food Trucks Worth The Visit in Central New York Pizza, ice cream, barbeque, hot dogs, sandwiches and more, there's something for everyone. That's what is so great about the food truck rallies we get to enjoy regularly. The best part? They are all locally owned and operated.

From A to Z: here's just a few that were suggested.

