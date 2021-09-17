The 2021 Season Is Coming To A Close For Voss’ Sooner Than You Think

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later.

Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced that they will be closing early for the season. Customers typically see them closing closer to around Thanksgiving in November, but that is not the case for this season.

Val Voss took to the Voss' private Facebook group to announce that they will be closing up for the season on October 9.

There's no word as to the exact reason of the date chosen, but many in the group have recognized that it is early.

Voss is open Monday through Sunday 11AM to 8PM.

Never Been? Check Out The Reviews!

Heather L via Yelp

"Back in the area after many years and still loving Voss'! This place is a throwback and still my all time favorite place to eat in the valley. Chili cheese dogs with onions, beef BBQ with extra sauce, these are my go to's and still taste the same today as they did growing up 30 years ago." - Chris S via Yelp

Mary B via Yelp

"Honestly I usually do not eat franks but this place was recommended to me, so why not give it a try! Easy place to locate, and despite the line looking long it did move along quickly. Have cash to pay for your order. I had a frank with chili, cheese and onion... cannot believe I did it, but I found it all tasty. More than enough fries. Order and pay at one window, pick up when called. Another window is for anyone only wanting a drink or ice cream. Seating at picnic tables is available outdoors." - Mary B via Yelp

Jim K via Yelp

"One of the locals brought me to Voss's because of my love of hot dogs and, I have to say, it was a fantastic place for lunch on a sunny afternoon. They were extremely busy but kept the line moving fast, serving many hungry patrons on a warm July day. They serve Zweigle's brand hot dogs, which are very delicious and made in nearby Rochester, NY. I loved the toppings too! Their chili sauce is very delicious!" - Jim K via Yelp

What's your favorite thing on the menu at Voss'? Let us know inside our station app when you hit the 'chat' button!

