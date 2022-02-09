Dinsosaur Bar-B-Que Releases New Snack Just In Time For The Big Game

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is an iconic restaurant that we all know and love. Their amazing food has made an impact not only on the Central New York community, but on foodies across the nation.

This upcoming Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in the biggest football game of the year. Dinosaur knew that they needed to be in each and every household during the game, but knew doing it through their normal food menu wasn't enough. This year they created something special, and it's something super easy that everyone can grab to add to their snack table this year.

According to Syracuse.com, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and New York Chips created a potato chip that tastes like the familiar sauce found on ribs and chicken at the restaurants. Hundreds of the 8-ounce bags hit store shelves on Friday, with money from the sales going to the Central New York Food Bank.

If you're interested in grabbing some bags of these to add to your big game smorgasbord, you'll need to grab them quickly because they are selling fast. The chips are available at Wegmans, Tops, Walmart, Nichols and 7-Eleven stores. They’re also available at all Dinosaur restaurants. At Wegmans, you can grab a bag for $2.99.

Did You Know Dinosaur Recently Created New Sauces?

Maybe you're making pulled pork for the big game, or something that requires some kind of sauce? For the first time in about 20 years, back in 2021 chefs added two new sauces to the lineup to drive more of a flavor punch.

The flavors are:

Red Chili Sour Cherry - "A FLAVOR BOMB of Guajillo (fruity), ancho (earthy), & Chipotle (smokey) papers, called down with a refreshing blast of sour cherry & finished with an infusion of warming spices."

Hot Honey Gold - "A SPIRITED blend of creole & yellow Mustards. Infused with NYS honey, Sichuan peppercorns, Serrano chilies & cooling spices."

Hot Honey Gold is great with all chicken and pork dishes, burgers, sausages, and basted vegetables or anywhere you want to take it. The Red Chili Sour Cherry is crazy good on tacos, all grilled, smoked, or braised meats, and all seafood.

