It's always a sign that spring is officially here, and an announcement that many are eager for: when is Voss' of Yorkville opening for the season?

Multiple sources say the iconic Central New York eatery at 815 Oriskany Blvd in Yorkville. will be opening for the season on April 18.

Last year, due to the pandemic, Voss' was open seven days a week at reduced hours. It is unclear what their strategy for opening is this year, but it will allegedly be similar to the hours last year.

Last year we spoke with Val Voss, who explained that they were doing everything in their power to make customers feel safe amidst the pandemic. They will more than likely follow the same policies and procedures when they open on the 18th.

If you visited during the season in 2020, the eatery did a great job managing the large crowds of people who visited. They had signs with arrows of where to stand, reminding customers of social distancing and it was easy to understand what you needed to do to place an order. With things getting back to somewhat normal in Central New York, it only makes sense that it will be easier.

Starting April 18, you can head over and grab your shake, your cheeseburger or hot dogs and some of their fries and welcome the warmer weather! There's no word on when the locations in Ilion and Marcy will be opening, but we'll keep you posted.

