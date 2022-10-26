Ray Brothers Expanding to Offer Famous BBQ For Lunch at New Pop Up Restaurant

The famous Ray Brothers BBQ that sells out every night is now available for lunch.

Colin and Tucker Ray, who started Ray Brother's BBQ in Bouckville almost ten years ago, are expanding to offer their delicious smoked meats for lunch at Smokin' Brothers Inc.

The new pop-up restaurant is in the old Bueno Tacos location at 22 Utica Street in Hamilton.

We'll be offering build-your-own burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, and quesadillas. We'll also have a selection of sandwiches with some of our favorite recipes we've made over the years. We can't wait for you to try it all.

Grand Opening

You can try it when Smokin' Brothers Inc. officially opens this week.

We are working through some kinks and finalizing the menu, and we cannot wait to open to the public on October 28.

Best Ribs in New York

Ray Brother's BBQ has been serving their famous ribs since opening in 2014. In 2019 they made the Food Network's "Best Ribs in Every State," which are said to be worth waiting for.

"A wait of at least 45 minutes is the norm at Ray Brothers BBQ. The restaurant serves an array of meat slow-cooked over local wood for periods of 5 to 14 hours at a time, giving it a delicious, smoky flavor. Order the quarter rack or RBQ'd Ribs, pick two sides and choose the perfect sauce. Bomb sauce and Carolina gold come highly recommended."

The honor left the Ray brothers speechless. "It feels so incredibly surreal to have our very own restaurant mentioned on the most popular food channel on television."

Keeping Up With Demand

It also had the brothers expanding the restaurant shortly after the national recognition to keep up with the demand.

"We cook as much as we possibly can. When it's gone, it's gone. The next day we cook fresh again."

In addition to the first come, first serve food that sells out daily, outdoor shows are held at the Amphitheater from May through September. Catering is also available and now lunch options too.

Four Days a Week

Smokin Brothers will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM until May 2023. If demand is high, the pop-up restaurant may become a permanent fixture in Hamilton. Only time will tell.

