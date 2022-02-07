Raw Video- Utica Murder Scene as Police Conduct Forensic Tests

Utica Police are continuing their investigation into the murder of 43-year-old Aaron Higgs of Utica on Sunday afternoon at the Fastrac convenience store at 1800 Genesee Street in the city.

See Exclusive Video of the crime scene below as police investigate on Sunday afternoon.



Anthony Willis photo courtesy Utica Police

Police say Higgs was fatally shot in the back of the head as he sat in a vehicle at about 1:55 p.m. on Sunday. Later on Sunday, Utica Police arrested 38-year-old Anthony Willis, also of Utica, who they say fired the fatal shot. Willis has been charged with committing the murder and at this time, police still say the motive remains unknown.

According to Sgt. Mike Curley, Higgs was seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle and Willis allegedly fired from the back seat. The driver of the vehicle was inside the Fastrac at the time of the shooting. Police say a handgun was found inside the vehicle.

Police reported that at the time of his arrest, Willis had a large quantity of narcotics in his possession, along with approximately $40,000 in cash.

Willis is currently facing the following charges:

•Murder in the 2nd Degree

•Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (two counts)

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Police are asking any witnesses or those with information that might be helpful to the investigation to please call the Utica Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at: (315) 223.3556. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

