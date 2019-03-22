Rare Supermoon On The Spring Equinox In CNY

It's rare when the full Moon lands on the spring equinox, and this only happens about three times a century! See an extra-bright equinox supermoon Wednesday night!

The spring equinox is the start of spring at precisely 5:58 PM EDT Wednesday, March 20. The Farmers Almanac states it's also the day when the Sun rises and sets due east and due west.

The March full Moon is also a “supermoon,” it's at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. It will be 14% larger in diameter and 15% brighter than a regular full Moon and will peak during the spring equinox on March 21, 2019. This will be the last supermoon of 2019.

Photo Credit: Stacy Brown

The March full Moon is called the Full Worm Moon as the ground will thaw enough for the earthworms to emerge, but they better watch out for the hungry robins! The March full Moon is also called the Sap Moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow, and the annual tapping of maple trees begins.