See it! Last Full Moon of 2022 Has Company with 3 Planets in NY Sky

The last full moon of 2022 will be quite the spectacle not just for its brightness but it has company in the December sky. In a certain part of New York state, you can also see the moon block out one of the planets. It all starts tonight (Wednesday, Dec 7th).

Canva Canva loading...

When Will The Last Full Moon Occur?

The final full moon of the year known as the "cold moon" will occur tonight (Wednesday, December 7th) and run through Thursday, December 8th. Start looking at the sky a few hours after sunset. Seek out the orangish-colored star in the sky. That is the planet Mars and then keep an eye on it.

Canva Canva loading...

What Other Planets Will We See?

You are in for a treat because you will be able to see three planets with the naked eye. Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars. Mars is easy to identify because of its orange glow. However, those viewing the full moon in Niagara Falls, NY are lucky because they will be able to see what's called a "lunar occulation". They will be able to see the moon get very close to Mars and then ultimately block it.

What is a Cold Moon?

According to NASA, the cold moon is the last full moon of the year. It gets its name because December is the month when it turns colder and winter begins.

Big Moon Saturday Night Lars Baron/Getty Images loading...