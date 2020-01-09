1st Full Moon Of 2020 Comes With A Lunar Eclipse

The “Full Wolf Moon” comes with a lunar eclipse...That's something to howl about. Right?

Friday’s full moon will be the first of 13 this year. The full Moon will reach peak fullness at 2:21 P.M. EST on the 10th, but it will not appear in the sky until later that day.

The 4-hour penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible to us as the moon enters penumbra on Jan. 10 at 12:06 p.m. ET and leaving it at 4:14 p.m. ET, but you can watch it on AccuWeather.com.

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra, and misses the darker inner shadow, known as the umbra. As a result, only part of the moon turns dark as opposed to a total lunar eclipse when the entire moon goes dark before turning a dark red or rusty orange color. [AccuWeather]

In Native American and early Colonial times, the Full Moon for January was called the Full Wolf Moon as it coincided with hungry howling wolves outside the villages.

It was traditionally thought that they howled due to hunger, but there is no evidence for this. However, wolves do tend to howl more often during winter months and generally howl to define territory, locate pack members, and gather for hunting. [Farmers Almanac]

The January Moon was also known as the Old Moon, Cold Moon, and Great Spirit Moon.

Farmers Almanac Moon Folklore:

A bright first Moon promises rain and a bountiful harvest; a red-tinted Moon means a dry year.



A growing Moon and a flowing tide are lucky times to marry.



A halo around the Moon predicts wet or stormy weather.

Best Days in January:

Planting

Aboveground crops: 5, 6, 9, 27, 28

Belowground crops: 18, 19

Setting Eggs

6, 7, 16, 17

Fishing

1–10, 24–31