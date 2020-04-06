April’s Full Super Pink Moon

Tuesday nights full supermoon will be the biggest of 2020.

April’s full Moon, commonly called the Pink Moon, is the second of three supermoons this year. It’s also the first full Moon of spring, and the Paschal Full Moon, and will reach peak illumination at 10:35 P.M. EDT on Tuesday, 4/7/2020.

Paschal full moon. Notionally, the paschal full moon refers to the ecclesiastical full moon of the northern spring used in the determination of the date of Easter. The name "paschal" is derived from "Pascha", a transliteration of the Aramaic word meaning Passover. [Wikipedia]

Supermoons are more prominent and brighter than the average full Moon and happen when the 'full' Moon is at its closest point to earth in orbit.

April’s full Moon gets it’s ‘pink’ nickname for springtime blooms like “moss pink,” or wild creeping phlox. Other nicknames include the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

Get the best results by doing the following springtime chores by the Moon:

From the full Moon through the last quarter by the dark of the Moon is the best time for killing weeds, thinning, pruning, mowing, cutting timber, and planting belowground crops.

The new and first-quarter phases, known as the light of the Moon, is the best time for planting aboveground crops, putting down sod, grafting trees, and

transplanting.

APRIL BEST DAYS 2020

Below are the Best Days for activities based on the Moon’s sign and phase in April.

For Planting:

Aboveground crops: 1, 2, 27–29

Belowground crops: 9, 10, 18, 19

For Setting Eggs:

6–8, 15, 16

For Fishing:

1–7, 22–30

APRIL MOON FACTS AND FOLKLORE

A full Moon in April brings frost. If the full Moon rises pale, expect rain.

[Information from Farmers Almanac]