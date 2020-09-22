Utica and Rome are in for a spooky Halloween! Local werewolves, ghosts, goblins, and zombies will be lit up on All Hallows' Eve.

2020 has been a stargazer's dream as it features 13 full Moons, including 2 two Supermoons, and a very uncommon full Moon on Halloween.

October 2020 has two full Moon's. The first full Moon, known as the Harvest Moon is Thursday, October 1st, the second full Moon is Saturday, October 31st, "a Halloween full Hunter’s Moon in all time zones (the Moon turns full at 10:49 a.m. EDT), making this a super fun rare treat" says the Farmers Almanac.

Neil Cook

When two full Moons rise in a single month (about every 2 1/2 to 3 years), the second full Moon is called a “Blue Moon.” Although Halloween's Full Moon won't look blue in color, it is very uncommon. Astronomers say the next 100% illuminated full Halloween Moon won't happen for another 19 years in 2039.

Neil Cook

The first full moon after the Harvest Moon is the Hunter’s Moon, always the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox. This Halloween, the full moon will rise at sunset and set at sunrise and looms in the sky all night long. The Halloween Hunters Moon will look bigger and a brighter orange than your typical Moon, but the Farmers Almanac says it's just a “Moon Illusion.”

Neil Cook

The “Hunter’s Moon” name was first used in 1710 in the Oxford English Dictionary. The Farmers Almanac says other, other names used as the Hunter’s Moon are:

Dying Grass Moon



Travel Moon



Sanguine



Blood Moon

Legend states the first full Moon on or before October 31st is the Witches Moon. On this night, the veil between the worlds is the thinnest, and you can receive prophecy if you are of a lineaged bloodline. If you live in a place or area that is haunted, if you work in a place where someone has passed, or if a ghost wants to materialize, this is the night it will happen.

Neil Cook

Sunday, November 1, brings Daylight Saving Time at 2 A.M. Before you go to bed Saturday night, “fall back” on the hour, making the change to Standard Time.

[Farmers Almanac]