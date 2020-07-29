5 Nicknames For The August Full Moon

If the full moon doesn't make you a little loopy, then all the names sure will!

Some people believe the phases of the Moon affect human behavior. After all, the term "lunatic" comes from the Roman moon goddess "Luna."

A Washington Post article states: "In ancient Greece and Rome, philosophers posited that the water in the brain might be subject to the same kind of tidal motions as the sea, creating a wave of strange behavior whenever the Moon was particularly full or large in the sky. Some version or another of this belief has survived through hundreds of years and countless cultural shifts." but the bottom line is after multiple studies, there is no proof that the full Moon has any effect on our behavior.

August Full Moon nicknames:

Full Sturgeon Moon

Wheat Cut Moon

Full Green Corn Moon

Moon When All Things Ripen

Blueberry Moon

The nicknames are linked back to the Native Americans as they named a full moon to track a season.

The Full Moon for August is called Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans knew that the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this full Moon. [Farmers Almanac]

Sadly, lake sturgeon is quite rare today, due to overfishing, pollution, and damaged habitat.

Best days for activities based on the Moon's sign and phase in August:

For Cutting Hay:

7,8,9

To Quit Smoking:

5,9,27

For Cutting Hair to slow down growth:

5,6

Moon Folklore:

Clothes washed for the first time in the full moon will not last long.

If you glimpse the new Moon over your right shoulder, you will have good luck.

To have a project prosper, start it during the new Moon.

Babies born a day after the full Moon enjoy success and endurance.

The full moon will crest at 11:59 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 3, but it already looks full to the naked eye.

[Farmers Almanac]