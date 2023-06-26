Geneva Man Sets Racoon on Fire for Social Media, Faces Animal Cruelty Charges

In Ontario County, a man from Geneva is charged with animal cruelty for allegedly capturing a racoon with a Havahart trap and setting it on fire. Willis Bowles Jr., 35, reportedly doused the animal in a flammable liquid and set it ablaze with a lit piece of paper. Bowels then posted the incident online.

After someone saw the post, they then reported it to the Ontario County Humane Society. Animal cruelty officers quickly executed a search warrant for Bowles' home, where officers "found evidence to support the media post, including a deceased racoon," according to the Ontario County Humane Society.

Many people chimed in with comments about the incident:

"Sounds like the next serial killer in the making."

"Put him in jail now."

"They should do the same to him."

"Hope the worst things in life happen to this guy."

Regardless of a person's thoughts on how justice should be extracted, there's simply no excuse or reason for a person to do such a thing. The irony here, of course, is that the racoon was captured in a Havahart trap -- which are designed to be humane and catch animals without causing harm -- before being tortured to death.

Willis Bowles Jr. will face the charge in Geneva City Court at a later date.

Animals in Which Rabies is Most Commonly Found According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in North America rabies is most commonly found in bats, skunks, raccoons, foxes, and mongoose. It is also found in cats, cattle, and dogs. The CDC says that rabid bats have been found in every state except for Hawaii. Rabid mongoose have been found in Puerto Rico.

Rabies is easily transmitted from animals to other animals, including human beings. Human cases are rare in the United States, but deadly if not caught in time.