Queen Rule the Mid-Year Rock Charts

Queen were announced as rulers of the 2019 mid-year rock charts, with the soundtrack to the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody in No. 1 position and their Greatest Hits package at No. 2.

Nielsen Music’s figures for the period Jan. 4 to June 20, as reported by Billboard, credited the soundtrack with 705,000 equivalent album units and the compilation with 385,000. Further down the chart, Elton John was fourth, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were seventh and Journey were ninth.

You can see the full list below.

Notably, all of those titles are collections and not original LPs, although younger bands Panic! at the Disco, Imagine Dragons, Hozier and Vampire Weekend all appeared on the chart with original releases. Nielsen reported that the rock genre generated 63.5 million equivalent album unit sales during the time period, representing 21 percent of the total 305.2 million sales.

In terms of simple album sales, without the complex system of converting digital streaming and purchasing to equivalence units, Queen retained both first and second chart positions and also took fourth with Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection. That Top 10 also included Vampire Weekend, Hozier, Weezer, Gary Clark Jr., Greta Van Fleet and Bob Seger.

In May it was reported that the success of Bohemian Rhapsody had increased income from Queen's catalog from $4.4 million in the six months preceding its release to $18 million in the six months following.

2019’s Mid-Year Top 10 Rock Albums (Including Equivalent Album Units)

1. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) – 705,000

2. Queen, Greatest Hits – 385,000

3. Panic! at the Disco, Pray for the Wicked – 354,000

4. Elton John, Diamonds – 334,000

5. Imagine Dragons, Evolve – 289,000

6. Imagine Dragons, Origins – 280,000

7. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Best Of Everything – 258,000

8. Hozier, Wasteland, Baby! – 243,000

9. Journey, Greatest Hits – 238,000

10. Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride – 227,000

2019's Mid-Year Top 10 Selling Rock Albums (Simple Sales Alone)

1. Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody (Soundtrack) – 253,000

2. Queen, Greatest Hits – 152,000

3. Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride – 148,000

4. Queen, Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection – 135,000

5. Hozier, Wasteland, Baby! – 129,000

6. Weezer, Weezer (Teal Album) – 103,000

7. Gary Clark Jr., This Land – 91,000

8. Soundtrack, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 – 84,000

9. Greta Van Fleet, Anthem of the Peaceful Army – 80,000

10. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Greatest Hits – 79,000