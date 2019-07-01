Is Chick-fil-A Coming to New Hartford?

The rumors are out there. And, hopefully, like The X-Files, so is the truth.

Chick-fil-A is coming to New Hartford - at least that's what's being said on Twitter. The fast food outlet that's famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches and meals is rumored to be head for Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford, near the Burger King, Wendy's and McDonald's locations on the outskirts of Sangertown Square. It all started with a tweet (below), and you can follow the whole thread of comments here:

If it happens, that means Chick-fil-A fans in the Mohawk Valley will no longer have to travel to the Syracuse area, where lines have been big for consumers waiting for their favorite chicken at the Route 11 location.

Lite 98.7's calls to the Town of New Hartford office and zoning board have yet to confirm the rumor, but stay tuned for more info.