Oriskany Village Wide Garage Sale Coming In August

Do you love yard sales, garage sales, and finding great deals? The Oriskany Village Wide Garage Sale is back.

It's being hosted by the Battle of Oriskany Historical Society on Friday August 2nd 9AM - 3PM, and on Saturday August 3rd from 9AM - 2PM in Trinkaus Park outside the Oriskany Museum.

Booths are available to rent for vendors, food trucks, or individuals wishing to host their own yard sale in Trinkaus Park. Cost is $15 for one day or $20 for both days. Forms are available at the Oriskany Museum or at www.oriskanymuseum.com/garagesale. Payment is due upon arrival.

Rome Sentinel reports that residents are encouraged to host their own garage sales at home. To have your address added to the museum’s advertising at no cost, contact them by email at oriskanymuseum@gmail.com or call the Oriskany Museum at 315-736-7529.