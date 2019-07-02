The Great New York State Fair is holding a job fair to fill positions for the 13 days of the state fair.

On July 12th and 13th, the Great New York State Fair is conducting a job fair to fill hundreds of positions. The Job Fair will take place July 12 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. and July 13 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Martha Eddy Room of the Art & Home Center at the Fairgrounds.

“The Fair becomes one of the state’s largest cities for 13 days and it takes hundreds of people to make our city work. Many people come back to these jobs year after year because they enjoy being part of one of America’s greatest state fairs,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

In order to be a strong applicant, you should be available to work all 13 days of the fair - August 21 - September 2.

You can apply to work as general labor, maintenance, restrooms, parking attendants and cashiers as well as safety staff. The fair will interview on site, as long as applicants provide two forms of ID. A list of acceptable documents is here. Veterans must bring their DD-214 and applicants under age 18 must bring valid working papers.

An online job application form can be found here.