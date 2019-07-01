NY Pet Owner Warns Others After His Dog Dies as a Result of Eating Used Fireworks

July 4th can be a tough holiday for pets. The loud noises are sometimes completely overwhelming. Fireworks can also pose a different threat to pets - as a NY pet owner discovered the hard way.

James Copp shared the sad news about his pug, Zoe, on Facebook.

"Zoe chewed up used sparklers ash and died today. She was puking this morning and acting all odd. Couldn't walk or nothing so we took her to the vet. The doctors ran test and contacted the poison control center. They told us there's a chemical that was causing it And they tried to pump her stomach but the poison was to much and she died at 2:50 today. Word to the warning. Don't let you animals ingest burnt or unburnt fire works. It's really poisons to animals and there are absolutely no warnings on the box about it. The vets even looked it up to see if there was warning on the box. She was only a year and a half old."

Can A Dog Die From Eating Fireworks?

It turns out the answer is yes.

According to the Pet Poison Helpline,

"When unused fireworks are ingested, they are poisonous to pets. Fireworks contain hazardous chemicals such as potassium nitrate, which is an oxidizing agent. They can also contain charcoal or sulfur and coloring agents, which are potentially dangerous heavy metals. When ingested, pets can develop gastrointestinal issues like vomiting, a painful abdomen, and bloody diarrhea.

The severity of pet health issues resulting from ingestion will depend on the type of fireworks and the amount that was ingested. Pets ingesting large amounts can suffer tremors or seizures, along with acute kidney failure, bone marrow changes, shallow breathing and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin."

In Zoe's case, she ate a used sparkler which still contained enough hazardous chemical to lead to her tragic death.

The bottom line is that the loud noises on July 4th aren't the only things your pets have to worry about. Keep an eye on what your pet might be eating, and of course, if your pet is afraid of fireworks, be sure they're secured in your home - July 4th is when the most pets go missing.