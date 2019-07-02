How To Celebrate The 4th Of July At Fort Stanwix

Fort Stanwix of Rome is ready for the 4th of July. There are all sorts of activities scheduled for the day.

The celebration will be held all day long on the 4th with cannon and musket salutes, Declaration of Independence readings, and plenty of free activities for kids of all ages. Here's a look at the day:

Declare Your Allegiance! ALL DAY

Sign your own Declaration of Independence or loyalty oath

I Am Free Because… ALL DAY

"Freedom" and "Independence" are not just words;they are also ideas. What do they mean to you and why?

Memorial Service- 9:30 –10 am

Join the community at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor the Revolution's fallen

Walk Through Time- 10 –10:30 am

Discover the history of the Oneida Carry and its role during the American Revolution.

Join the Continental Line- 10 –10:30 am

Enlist as a soldier in the 1st NY Regiment of the Continental Line

Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence 10:45AM

Listen to the words that placed a new nation on the world stage. Period cheers and muskets salutes to the new nation and its supporters to follow.

Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence 1 –1:45 pm

Listen to the words that placed a new nation on the world stage. Period cheers and muskets salutes to the new nation and its supporters to follow.

Walk Through Time- 2 –2:30 pm

Discover the history of the Oneida Carry and its role during the American Revolution

Military Music and Retreat- 4 –4:45 pm

Sing-along with popular military songs of the day and learn why they were written

All of these events are free for the public.