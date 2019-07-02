50 Summer Meals Program Locations In CNY
The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program that gives free meals to kids. Did you know you can take advantage of it right here in CNY?
The Summer Food Service Program, also known as the Summer Meals Program, was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. When school is out, SFSP provides free meals to kids and teens in low-income areas. Here's 50 locations this program is available at in CNY:
1 Deansboro Town Park
2 Bellamy Elementary School
3 Memorial Park Elementary School
4 Pinti Field
5 So. James St Playground
6 Franklyn Field
7 Rome Art And Community Center
8 Steven's Field
9 Guyer Field
10 Gansevoort Elementary School
11 Spooner Park Playground
12 Town Of Bridgewater
13 Federated Church Of West Winfield
14 Harry M Fisher Elementary School
15 Kuyahorra Valley Town Park
16 Basloe Field Playground And Pool
17 J D George Elementary School
18 Herkimer Elementary School
19 Madison Central School
20 W F Prior Elementary School
21 Town Of Verona
22 Durhamville School
23 Richfield Springs Elementary School
24 David Moran Memorial Hall
25 Otto L Shortell Middle School
26 Taberg Town Hall
27 Roberts Street Middle School
28 Owen D Young Central School
29 No. Bay Elementary Playground
30 The Bell Tree
31 Camden Middle School
32 Camden Elementary School
33 Paddleford Park
34 Bovl - Agptech
35 New Berlin Park
36 Cleveland Village Park
37 Harry Hoag School
38 Port Leyden Elementary School
39 Unadilla Valley CSD
40 Taft Bay Park
41 Delaw-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Boces
42 Morris Central School
43 Milford Central School
44 East Hill School
45 Boces Otsego Area Occ Ed Ctr
46 South Lewis High School
47 Otselic Valley Central School
48 Kurt Beyer Pool
49 Perry Browne Intermediate School
50 Hurlbut W Smith K-8 School
Find out how the program works here.