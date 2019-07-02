50 Summer Meals Program Locations In CNY

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program that gives free meals to kids. Did you know you can take advantage of it right here in CNY?

The Summer Food Service Program, also known as the Summer Meals Program, was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session. When school is out, SFSP provides free meals to kids and teens in low-income areas. Here's 50 locations this program is available at in CNY:

1 Deansboro Town Park

2 Bellamy Elementary School

3 Memorial Park Elementary School

4 Pinti Field

5 So. James St Playground

6 Franklyn Field

7 Rome Art And Community Center

8 Steven's Field

9 Guyer Field

10 Gansevoort Elementary School

11 Spooner Park Playground

12 Town Of Bridgewater

13 Federated Church Of West Winfield

14 Harry M Fisher Elementary School

15 Kuyahorra Valley Town Park

16 Basloe Field Playground And Pool

17 J D George Elementary School

18 Herkimer Elementary School

19 Madison Central School

20 W F Prior Elementary School

21 Town Of Verona

22 Durhamville School

23 Richfield Springs Elementary School

24 David Moran Memorial Hall

25 Otto L Shortell Middle School

26 Taberg Town Hall

27 Roberts Street Middle School

28 Owen D Young Central School

29 No. Bay Elementary Playground

30 The Bell Tree

31 Camden Middle School

32 Camden Elementary School

33 Paddleford Park

34 Bovl - Agptech

35 New Berlin Park

36 Cleveland Village Park

37 Harry Hoag School

38 Port Leyden Elementary School

39 Unadilla Valley CSD

40 Taft Bay Park

41 Delaw-Chenango-Madison-Otsego Boces

42 Morris Central School

43 Milford Central School

44 East Hill School

45 Boces Otsego Area Occ Ed Ctr

46 South Lewis High School

47 Otselic Valley Central School

48 Kurt Beyer Pool

49 Perry Browne Intermediate School

50 Hurlbut W Smith K-8 School

Find out how the program works here.