Purchase Resuable Bag And Support Stevens-Swan Humane Society

During the month of May, when you do your essential shopping at Hannaford, 112 Mohawk Street in Utica, you'll have a chance to purchase special reusable bags for $2.50 with proceeds to benefit SSHS.

Sales of the bags will help with the care of pets currently at the shelter.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics. They also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, Stevens-Swan Humane Society will be closed to visitors until further notice. As always, the well-being of our animals is our top priority and to ensure their care we must protect our staff. We realize this decision will slow down our adoption process but feel it is the best option under the current circumstances.

Staff is coming in every day and phones will be on during normal business hours.

Animals will still receive the same quality of care.

Animal Control and Law Enforcement will still have 24hr access to bring in strays.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society says they're working on a way to interact with adopters since they are currently at capacity.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

(315)738-4357

5664 Horatio Street Utica. NY

www.stevens-swan.org

