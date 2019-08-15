Red Cross In Emergency Need For Blood

Currently there is a summer blood shortage. The American Red Cross locally needs your help.

The American Red Cross tells the Rome Sentinel says it has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days. You could even score a $5 Amazon gift card for helping out.

Here's a look at upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Rome: Monday, Aug. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St Paul’s Church, 1807 Bedford St.; Tuesday, Aug. 20, 12:30-5:30 p.m., YMCA Rome, 301 W. Bloomfield St.; Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 502 W. Chestnut St. Lee Center: Friday, Aug. 16, 12:30-5:30 p.m., 5808 Stokes Lee Center Road Oriskany: Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bonide, 6301 Sutliff Road Sauquoit: Thursday, Aug 29, 1-6 p.m., Sauquoit Fire Dept., 9531 Pinnacle Road Sherrill: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 230, 168 E. Seneca St. Utica: Thursday, Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oneida County Office Building, 800 Park Ave. Verona: Friday, Aug. 30, 2-7 p.m., St Peters Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road Waterville: Thursday, Aug. 15, 2-7 p.m., Waterville Village Hall, 122 Barton Ave. Blood Donation Center, 4685 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, Monday and Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m."

Help out today.