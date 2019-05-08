Pro Golfer Wins Free Beer for New Yorkers

Who doesn't love a free brewski?

New Yorkers will get one Thursday, May 16th, on the first day of the 2019 PGA Championship. You can thank pro golfer Brooks Koepka, last year's PGA champ. With the Statue of Liberty clearly in view, Koepka took up a challenge and landed a 130-yard golf shot onto a makeshift green floating in the middle of the Hudson River. As a result, Michelob Ultra will pour free beers for everyone at certain New York City bars between 3-6 PM on 5/16/19.

According to Michelob Ultra, and thanks to Koepka, Manhattan residents are now eligible for a $5.00 rebate with the purchase of one Michelob Ultra six-pack. And they also get a free Ultra at specific bars, which Michelob has yet to announce. Watch Koepka's shot below.

The PGA Championship, one of golf's four majors, comes to Long Island's prestigious Bethpage Black this year from May 16-19. Koepka is one of the favored golfers at this year's PGA, according to GolfOdds.com:

Tiger Woods 8/1

Brooks Koepka 10/1

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Rory McIlroy 12/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Famous beer drinker John Daly is listed at 1,000/1.