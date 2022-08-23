Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New York

No one won the $90 million Powerball jackpot but someone did win the million dollar prize, matching all five numbers. And the winning ticket was sold in New York. Was it you?

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, August 22 drawing were:

12-27-34-55-67 +9

The winning ticket matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. It was sold at ABC Discount Liquors and Wine on Hillside Avenue in Queens, New York.

You can see all the winning lottery numbers for any game at NYlottery.NY.Gov.

Two Unclaimed Tickets About to Expire

If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in.

A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.

One lucky lottery player will receive $1,000 for life but only if they redeem the winning ticket before it expires on September 9, 2022.

Mega Millions Winner

The second ticket, worth $1 million, was for a second prize in the Mega Millions game. It was sold for the September 28, 2021, Mega Millions drawing. Those winning numbers were: 18-30-43-68-69 and Mega Ball 22.

The Mega Millions winning ticket was sold at a newsstand on Broadway in Manhattan and will expire on September 28, 2022.

Winners have up to one year after the drawing to claim any lottery ticket prizes.

If you are holding one of these winning tickets, sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place, and call the Lottery or visit Nylottery.ny.gov for information on how to claim your prize.

