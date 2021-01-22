Open Enrollment For New Yorkers Without Health Insurance Extended

If you live in New York without health insurance, good news may be on the way. New Yorkers without health insurance now have a longer period of time to apply for coverage.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during his COVID press conference that New Yorker's have until March 31st to apply for coverage through NY State of Health or directly through other insurers. According to CNY Central, the open enrollment extension is part of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Ensuring all New Yorkers have access to health insurance is essential, not only as we continue to fight the war against COVID, but to foster healthier, more resilient and more equitable communities as we rebuild post-pandemic," Cuomo said. "By extending this deadline until March, New Yorkers who need health coverage will have additional time to enroll and find the plan that works best for themselves and their families."

Anyone eligible for Qualified Health Plan insurance through New York will have varying start dates based on when they enroll. Here's a breakdown of those dates here:

Enroll by February 15th: Coverage starts March 1st.

Enroll March 15th: Coverage starts April 1st.

Enroll by March 31st: Coverage starts May 1st.

Remember, individuals in New York who are eligible for other programs, like Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus, can enroll year-round.

New Yorkers can apply for coverage online, or by calling 1-855-355-5777.