I Tried Super Expensive ‘Poop Coffee’

Is this coffee poop-posterously delicious, or just plain crappy? I had to find out.

I recently had the opportunity to sample some fairly expensive "poop" coffee, which is to say, coffee whose beans were plucked from the feces of a wild animal. Why? Because Folgers bores me, that's why.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

But it was also a Christmas gift from my super generous in-laws who know I'm a bit of an adventurous eater. Lately I've been inspired by some of my favorite YouTubers like Steve1989MREInfo -- a guy who bravely samples military MREs from bygone eras -- and LA Beast, who eats long-expired snacks from his childhood.

I also happen to be a guy who won't bat an eyelash before trying fried bull testicles, so what's a little poop?

It's time to throw down with some kopi luwak civet coffee!

WHAT IS A CIVET?

Canva Canva loading...

The civet, also known as kopi luwak, is small cat-like mammal native to Africa, southern Europe and parts of Asia. Civets enjoy coffee berries as part of its diet, the seeds of which we know as coffee beans. As these beans travel the digestive tract of the civet, enzymes are believed to work their magic on them. The beans are then quite literally plucked from the feces of the civet, undergo a process of cleaning and roasting, and the beans are sold for a hefty sum.

Prices for genuine kopi luwak vary, but the coffee can range from $100 to $600 or more per pound.

There is also some controversy related to civet coffee relating to the ethical treatment of civets during the production process. It's important -- at least to me -- to look for kopi luwak coffee that's been ethically sourced.

HOW DOES IT TASTE?

This is the kind of gourmet treat you just don't trust with Mr. Coffee, so I ran this guy through the French press to make sure nothing about the flavor was bastardized.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

It tastes... like coffee. No celestial choir started singing, no magical portal opened up, no stage of nirvana was reached. Just a regular cup of joe with an exotic backstory. I'd consider it a solid 5 on a scale of 1 to 10.

If you have a chance to try some, I wouldn't try to convince you otherwise. But I can't say with confidence that it's really worth the moolah.

Will Phillips Will Phillips loading...

Next time I get the hankering for some poop coffee, I guess I could save myself the cash and eat the beans myself.

Or I could just stick to Folgers.

Coffee Catastrophes: 10 Bad Reviews of Nasty New York Coffee Shops We've delved into the depths of customer reviews to bring you a list of the 10 worst-rated coffee shops in New York. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Top 7 Places To Get Great Gourmet Coffee Around Utica National Gourmet Coffee day is January 18th. You can celebrate by getting your own cup of gourmet coffee from a local shop. Here's a list of the top rated coffee shops in Utica. Gallery Credit: Carl