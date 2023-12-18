Watch This Guy Take a Police Surveillance Van Camping in the Adirondacks
If you've done any camping in the Adirondacks, you know that not all campsites offer the same scenic quality. Some may lack any impressive views whatsoever. But what if you could literally "elevate" your camping experience by camping 30 feet in the air?
Mavrik Joos, or Mav as he's known, is a prominent YouTuber with nearly 2.5 million subscribers, known for sharing videos of unconventional camping trips with a focus on truck camping. In one of his latest uploads, Mav ventures to the Adirondacks, utilizing a 2019 Ford E350 police surveillance van as his mobile base.
What sets this van apart from a regular camper van is the hydraulic cab that can lift to approximately 30 feet in the air. At that height, Mav can literally see above the trees to the lake beyond, creating an instant scenic view that most people would pay top dollar for.
Of course, if you're afraid of heights, this might not be the best option. Me personally, with the way I toss and turn in the night, I'd imagine it would make for a rather uneasy sleep.
But somehow, Mav makes it work. Aside from a minor hiccup where he forgets his propane and has to make an extra trip into town, he has everything he needs for a night under the stars. Once he gets his propane, he actually cooks in there, too.
Curious about how Mav fared spending the entire night 30 feet in the air? Check out the video to see for yourself:
