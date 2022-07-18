Man's 10th Arrest in 2022 and 4th Arrest in July Serve as Example of Bail Reform Failure

A Rome man was arrested last week for the 10th time this year.

Rome Police say 30-year-old Lorenzo Dugger was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle on Black River Boluevard, but Dugger refused to stop and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued.

Dugger hit a curb, causing damage to both passenger side tires and disabling the vehicle. He then fled on foot and was taken into custody a short foot chase.

Dugger was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and numerous traffic violations.

Police say this is his fourth arrest this month and 10th since the start of the year.

He’s been arrested on following charges so far in 2022:

Harassment 2nd

Criminal Mischief4th

Criminal Tampering 3rd

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass3rd

Petit Larceny•Trespass

Menacing 3rd

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rddegree

Reckless Driving

Numerous Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Rome Police say many of the charges have led to warrants issued for his arrest for failing to appear at his scheduled court dates.

Officials say Dugger is an example of the results of New York State Bail Reform and the impact it’s having on communities.

Police say having been arrested without consequence has left Dugger in the community to commit more crimes time and time again.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

