The Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is furious and fed up with New York State's failed bail reform laws. This latest frustration stems from three separate arrests of the same Texas man in a 24-hour time frame.

Sheriff Maciol says patrol officers responded to a construction office on Base Road in the Town of Whitestown Tuesday at around 2:30PM and discovered a man who had allegedly stolen several items. Maciol says the patrol officers arrested the man without incident. That man was identified as 25-year-old Bryan Salazar of Del Rio, Texas. As a result of the incident Salazar was charged with Felony Burglary in the Third Degree. Sheriff Maciol says prior to bail reform laws anyone from out of state who was charged with a Felony would be held immediately.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Maciol says when Salazar was placed into custody it was discovered he had been arrested and arraigned three previous times the day before. In fact, Maciol says Salazar was released from Centralized arraignment 10 minutes prior to his alleged Burglary at the construction site on Base Road. Maciol says that Salazar was arrested three times on Monday, October 25th and charged with Felony Burglary in the Third Degree in the Town of Whitestown, Felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree in the City of Oswego and Felony Burglary in the Third Degree in the Village of Whitesboro.

Following the Tuesday arrest on Base Road and upon learning of his prior arrests the day before, the Oneida County District Attorney's Office filed a motion at the CAP Court Arraignment for the judge to consider setting bail for Salazar due to his alleged track record of crimes. Ultimately, Salazar was transported to Oneida County Jail and bail was set at $10,000 bail or $50,000 bond. Sheriff Maciol says the case will proceed to a Felony Exam which is scheduled for Friday in the Town of Whitestown Court to determine if Salazar can continue to be held pending Grand Jury Action.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live There are nearly 800 registered sex offenders in Oneida County, New York and about 125 in Herkimer County according to homefacts.com. After diving deeper into these numbers, we are breaking down how many sex offenders live in each of our communities in the Mohawk Valley.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law