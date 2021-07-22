He was ready to have fun and wasn't going to take no for an answer. The only problem was that he didn't have the right address. Now, a 33 year-old New York state man is in some hot water with authorities. Still though, this wasn't going to stop this guy from wanting to fight for his right to party. Maybe someone should have actually told him where the party was really happening?

CBS is reporting that State Troopers responded to a call in Fonda, NY after a homeowner said there was an unidentified drunk man hanging out in their driveway. The homeowner said that this man they had never seen before claims he was showing up for a party at that location. When the homeowner said there was no party going on, the intoxicated man reportedly became belligerent, according to officials. CBS says that the man had pulled his vehicle into the stranger's driveway beforehand. Why he ended up there in the first place is unknown.

Troopers say the Amsterdam, NY man's BAC was .23%. Yeah, just a little over the limit.

It's been quite a week for stories involving drunk driving. Police say a 34-year-old man from Clyde lost control of his vehicle after driving at a high rate of speed, and went off the road. Police say he struck a fire hydrant and then went barreling straight through an apple orchard nearby. Those apple trees cost a lot of money, so this guy could be facing quite a stiff fine.

Still, that's not as bad as allegedly driving drunk to a court-ordered DWI education class. The Chautauqua County Sheriff says that's what happened when a suspect was charged with DWI on his way to a DWI Impact Meeting Ashville, NY back in March. WENY says that deputies determined that the man was drunk while registering for the class right there in the facility. Officials say that the man's BAC was near twice the legal limit. Drunk driving education doesn't mean being drunk when you show up for the course. Guess he failed the class?