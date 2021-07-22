Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Utica Police Department.

Police are looking for 31 year old Christian Rodriguez. He's wanted in regards to a homicide that occurred at the For the People Barber Shop,1601 Seymour Ave., from back on May 7th.

Police say the victim was inside an establishment at the counter when another individual walked in and began shooting him. When Utica Police and Utica Fire arrived on the scene, they began life saving measures and the victim was immediately transferred to the hospital. The victim later died at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, according to police.

Police say 2 people have already been arrested in connection with the murder, and that Rodriguez is the only person still wanted in connection with the murder. Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts, should contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS).

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Christian Rodriguez contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

