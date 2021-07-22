You think it's expensive to live in New York City, you should see this stunning $169 million mansion in the sky. The Park Avenue penthouse, in one of the tallest residential towers in the world, is on the market for the first time. But you're going to need to hit the lottery, several times, to be able to afford it.

Inside Stunning $169 Million New York City Park Avenue Penthouse The Park Avenue penthouse, owned by a Saudi Arabian retail magnate who paid $88 million in 2016, has more than 8,000 square feet of living space with 360-degree views of Manhattan from 10-foot windows.



