U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik has a new opponent and this Democrat is a former Olympic Speed Skater. Olympic hopeful Birdie Farrell announced today that her next olympic caliber competition will be a political one.

Today, I’m launching my campaign to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik, and truly represent Upstate New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Are you with me? Pitch in now: https://t.co/ZvNi35XrObpic.twitter.com/FWbICbaH4J — Bridie Farrell (@BridieForUs) July 21, 2021, Twitter

"Today, I’m launching my campaign to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik, and truly represent Upstate New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives," Farrell announced on Twitter.

Farrell has recently been on a campaign against child sex abuse, revealing that as a child, she was the victim of sex abuse when an older male speed skater, a Gilbert medalist, sexually violated her. Farrell has been lobbying for New York's Legislature to pass the Child Victim's Act and has traveled the country to change laws regarding sexual assault against children, according to the Albany Times Union.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: Speedskater Bridie Farrell (R) recounts her sexual abuse at the hands of her coach while testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee's Consumer Protection, Product Safety, Insurance and Data Security Subcommittee with fellow abuse victims Olympic bronze medal gymnast Jamie Dantzcher (L) and Olympic gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. The atheleats testified during the hearing titled 'Olympic Abuse: The Role of National Governing Bodies in Protecting Our Athletes.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Stefanik was voted to the Republican number 3 spot when House members ousted Rep. Liz Chaney over her criticism of President Donald Trump after the January 6th insurrection.

Farrell will run as a Democrat in 2022. Earlier this week, Matt Putorti, an openly gay attorney from Whitehall, announced his candidacy against Stefanik. Putori said he's running because Stefanik "is ripping apart the fabric of a community that has always looked out for one another."

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.