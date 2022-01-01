Who, Me? Police Need Help Identifying Richland Robbery Suspect Caught on Camera

Police are asking for your help locating a suspect, believed to be a man, who may have been involved in several burglaries.

An image of the person was captured on a trail camera close to one of the locations. New York State Police say that the burglaries were mostly in the area of County Route 41 and Loomis Road in the Owsego County Town of Richland.

The following photo was released on December 31, 2021:

Photo Courtesy: New York State Police

No additional information about the robberies has been released at this time. Police say that their investigation and evidence collection are continuing.

Anyone with information on the possible identity of this person, or who may have information that is helpful to police, is asked to call State Police at: (351) 366.6000.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. The suspect in the featured photo has not been charged with a crime. All persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

