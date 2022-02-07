Police: Man Threatens with Fake Gun, Is Charged with Real Crime in Utica
A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a real gun at another person.
The Utica Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Whitesboro Street at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, February 2, 2022 after receiving a call regarding a man who had allegedly pointed a handgun at another person in a way perceived as threatening.
Police say when they arrived they were directed to a man who, according to the UPD, "was detained without incident."
Police say that they soon realized that the weapon was actually a BB gun that looked extremely realistic. As such, the victim was not able to tell that it was a BB gun and did not distinguish it from a "real" handgun.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police seized the BB gun as part of the investigation. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Benjamin Martinez, was charged with the following:
- Menacing in the 2nd Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree
Police say that the fact that Martinez has prior criminal convictions played a part in the weapon possession charge.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State
Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season
5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State
Cold Temperatures Helping Create Magical Ice Castles in Upstate NY