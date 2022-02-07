Police: Man Threatens with Fake Gun, Is Charged with Real Crime in Utica

A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a real gun at another person.

The Utica Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Whitesboro Street at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, February 2, 2022 after receiving a call regarding a man who had allegedly pointed a handgun at another person in a way perceived as threatening.

BB Gun Photo Credit: Utica Police Department BB Gun Photo Credit: Utica Police Department loading...

Police say when they arrived they were directed to a man who, according to the UPD, "was detained without incident."

Police say that they soon realized that the weapon was actually a BB gun that looked extremely realistic. As such, the victim was not able to tell that it was a BB gun and did not distinguish it from a "real" handgun.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Benjamin Martinez Photo Credit: Utica Police Department Benjamin Martinez Photo Credit: Utica Police Department loading...

Police seized the BB gun as part of the investigation. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Benjamin Martinez, was charged with the following:

Menacing in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree

Police say that the fact that Martinez has prior criminal convictions played a part in the weapon possession charge.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.

5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State The most affordable cities to live in New York State.