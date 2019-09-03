Police Make Lemonade Out of Lemons When Someone Tries to Bust Little Kids in Upstate NY

Police from Upstate NY made lemonade out of lemons when someone tried to bust a group of entrepreneurial kids.

There must be something about seeing kids selling lemonade that brings out the worst in some people. A group of kids decided to sell lemonade in Upstate NY when a grumpy neighbor decided to call the cops - we're pretty sure things didn't go the way that person hoped.

Another neighbor, Whitney Glover, captured the incident and posted it to Facebook: "So the kids where i live decided to have a Lemonade stand during rush hour. Smart idea. However some bitter person decided to call the cops on them. Instead of the officers shutting it down they decided to have a cup themselves."

The post quickly went viral, with many commenters offering praise for the officers, who are from the Newburgh Police Department. "Outstanding response from officers who surely took pride in serving the community, in every possible way!"

The police department shared the post of their page as well, saying "We're very proud when our officers have a positive impact on the community, especially the children!!"

[H/T Syracuse.com]