Utica Girl Sells Lemonade in Summer Sun to Raise Money for Humane Society

Most kids spend their summer days playing with friends, and just having fun. One Utica second-grader stood out in the summer sun for a special cause.

Credit: Nikki Bolinski

Payson Bolinski lives in North Utica, and she really loves animals. In fact, the 7-year-old wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. So it was no surprise that she decided to do something extra special to take care of pets in need.

Payson took the time to set up a lemonade stand, but she wasn't raising money for herself, instead, she was raising money for the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Payson's mom, Nikki, tells us "Payson likes to visit the Humane society and during this time we haven’t been able to. We told her that Stevens-Swan wasn’t able to hold their Wiggle Waggle Walk-a-Thon or any other fundraisers, so she asked us if she could do a lemonade stand to raise money."

Payson was selling cups for just 25 cents, but she still managed to raise $90.50 to donate to Stevens-Swan. She even attracted some pretty important guests to her lemonade stand: Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol and Undersheriff Joe Lisi. Mom says "Even the Mayor came!"

Credit: Nikki Bolinski

Payson says we should all donate to the humane society, "because they are having a hard time, too and need your support." Payson also gives a big thank you to everyone that helped her raise the money.

Good job Payson, thank you for doing something so special for the animals at Stevens-Swan.