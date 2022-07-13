Police Looking for Information After Bullets, People Scattered in Utica
Authorities are hoping that members of the public step forward with information regarding a shots fired incident that took place in Utica on Tuesday.
Officers with the Utica Police Department were called at approximately 9:15pm on July 12, 2022 to the 1300 block of South Street for a complaint about shots fired in the area.
When police arrived on the scene they say that they found "several spent shell casings in the roadway." Witnesses said that several people had run away and through nearby yards in the neighborhood after the shots were allegedly fired.
As investigators were processing evidence in the South Street incident, officers were also called to St. Elizabeth's Hospital to investigate a case of a gunshot victim who had walked into the hospital.
The victim, who has not been publicly identified at this time, appeared to have been shot near his knee.
Police do not know if the shots fired incident and the gunshot victim case are related and say they are still investigating both alleged crimes.
Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact law enforcement.
Witnesses, anyone with surveillance footage, or those with information that may be helpful to the investigation should call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]