Avengers: Endgame opens in less than three weeks. 18 days away, bay bay. And here is the first official clip — not a trailer, or a sneak peak, or a montage — from the movie. Watch it above.

It features the assembled (surviving) Avengers planning a new assault on Thanos, after he has succeeded in decimating their ranks and the universe. If they can get his Infinity Stones, they wager, they can probably bring everyone back from the dead. Why try such a dangerous gambit now? Because now they have Captain Marvel ( Brie Larson ) on their side. She also explains why she never showed up to help the Avengers before. It ... makes sense!

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.” Kevin Feige produces “Avengers: Endgame,” and Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee are the executive producers, and Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26.