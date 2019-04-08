Watch Joan Jett Perform ‘Bad Reputation’ at Wrestlemania

Last night (April 7) Wrestlemania culminated with its first-ever women’s main event. Joan Jett was there to celebrate the monumental night, rocking “Bad Reputation” as Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring.

Throughout her UFC and WWE careers, Rousey has made her entrance to the iconic Joan Jett song. Along with the Blackhearts, Jett performed on the massive Wrestlemania ramp in front of 82,265 fans at Metlife Stadium and countless others watching from home.

Jett’s gig was adorned by fireworks and a smiling Rousey, before the former Raw Women’s Champion put on her game face and marched to the ring.

“It’s gonna be really hard for me to make a B-line down that ramp instead of just coming over and just being in awe of your amazingness,” Rousey said. “I can not wait. Thank you for coming, this is an immense honor and I wanna make sure this is the best show you have ever seen, second to your own show, because that’s the best show ever.”

