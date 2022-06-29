He was caught red-handed!

State Police say they captured a man who had just broken into a business in Oneonta.

Troopers responded to the Smoker’s Choice store in Oneonta at about 2:30 Sunday morning after an alarm went off.

They found the front doors to be locked but then a trooper spotted a man in all black, a mask, and a backpack inside the building.

Troopers and officers from the Oneonta City Police Department were able to get inside the building and take 19-year-old Edward Gaydos of Meredith, NY into custody.

Gaydos was charged with burglary.

Gaydos was to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was released on his own recognizance and scheduled to appear in the Oneonta Town Court on July 7.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of stolen merchandise from the store.

Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm, Route 357 Franklin, NY Ouleout Valley Gentleman's Farm is located just on the outskirts of the historic village of Franklin in Delaware County, It features a 3 bay, two-story barn/garage

Check It Out: 6 Splash Pads in Central New York to Enjoy This Summer Water you waiting for? If you're looking to cool down this summer, visit one of these Splash Pads!

[PLEASE NOTE: Some of these are not yet open for the season, but will soon!]