A Capital Region woman who was working for a state agency is accused of doing something that earned her a visit from workers at another state agency.

New York State Police say they've arrested the 30-year-old Albany woman on allegations that she stole nearly $20,000 from the New York State Department of State. Naelle Marius was arrested by Troopers at the State Capital on Tuesday where she turned herself in, charged with two counts of third-degree Grand Larceny, a class-D felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of Petit Larceny, police said.

Troopers had been contacted by the Department in December regarding four checks that were cashed 'by someone other that the intended recipient', State Police said in announcing the arrest. After investigating, it is alleged that Marius depositing some 56 checks into her own personal bank account, checks that had been issued to the Department of State.

In all, police say the checks totaled $19,445.

Marius was employed as a temp at the Department of State when thefts are alleged to have occurred, police said. She was arraigned on the charges and released, due to return to court early next month.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

