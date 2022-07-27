Police ID Victim in Fatal Crash on State Route 23 in Roxbury

Police are identifying the victim in a fatal crash last week.

The New York State Police says 79-year-old RoseMarie J. Windisch of Jefferson, New York was killed in a two-car crash that took place at approximately 10:35am on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The incident took place on State Route 23 in the Delaware County town of Roxbury, New York. In addition to the NYSP several emergency responders were called to the scene including the Roxbury Fire Department, Grand Gorge Volunteer Ambulance service, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response Team, and the Roxbury Constable.

State Route 23 was closed for several hours during the investigation and reopened just before 5:00pm.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of the preliminary investigation revealed that Windisch was driving “east on State Route 23 when she crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic. Her vehicle subsequently struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, which attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unable to.” It is not known what caused Windisch to cross over the double line.

Windisch was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the flatbed was brought to Bassett Medical Center for treatment of physical injuries described by police as “non-life-threatening.”

Witnesses to the incident, drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, and anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

