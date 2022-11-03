A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County.

New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.

Plainfield is approximately 25 miles South of Utica.

The young child was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Her name, and the names of the driver and other vehicle occupants haven't been release as of this posting, but police did say all were from Rome.

The other children in the vehicle ranged between the ages of three-months and six-years, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

